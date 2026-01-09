Saudi-UAE tensions escalate over Yemen rift

Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of aiding a Yemeni separatist, ramping up tensions between the Gulf powers, which are on opposing sides of multiple conflicts.

The two are close allies of the US, yet are increasingly competing across technology, energy, and geopolitics: Riyadh and Abu Dhabi back rival factions in Sudan, and have taken differing positions over Israel’s surprise recognition of Somaliland.

Their coalition to repel Iran-backed fighters in Yemen is also fracturing as the UAE has allegedly increased support to a group that Saudi opposes. Online, Emirati and Saudi commentators are locked in a worsening war of words. The row, one Middle East expert warned, was “about more than just Yemen” and in fact pointed to a “regional transformation.”