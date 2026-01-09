Lego’s biggest new brick upgrade in decades divides fans

The reaction taps into a bigger wave of tech fatigue. AI is being integrated into nearly every workplace and product, often regardless of whether its usefulness justifies the cost. With AI and other “smart” features bombarding people, there’s something nice about playing with analog Lego blocks just the way they are.

There’s also other ways to integrate next-generation technology without disrupting the traditional building experience. Smartphone app Brickit, which predates the AI boom, scans a photo of a user’s available blocks and suggests what to build with step-by-step instructions. Another site lets users turn their photos into a custom Lego mosaic and order the pieces to make it. The company is going to have to do a better job at convincing parents its new technology-enabled bricks are worthwhile.