Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

IMF Africa chief Abebe Aemro Selassie to step down

Jan 9, 2026, 8:33am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Abebe Aemro Selassie, outgoing director of the IMF’s Africa department.
Abebe Aemro Selassie. Seyllou/AFP via Getty Images.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s Africa department, is set to retire from the role he has held since 2016.

The Ethiopian economist worked with African governments over a tumultuous decade dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic that was followed by a period of high inflation, supply chain shocks, and global trade upheavals.

Abebe has been a long-time advocate for sub-Saharan African economies to deepen their capital markets and expand tax collection. As access to international financing has dwindled in recent years, he has said increased public debt from domestic banks in local currency is a “positive sign” but also cautioned against excessive borrowing at higher interest rates.

His departure in May will end a 32-year career at the Fund in which he held a series of senior roles after previously working as an economist for Ethiopia’s government. In a 2023 essay, Abebe, a graduate of the London School of Economics, urged the global community to help African nations overcome the post-COVID funding squeeze because “this will be the African Century” due to demographic trends.

Alexis Akwagyiram
AD