Gmail gets Gemini, but falls short of true agentic AI

Even with the introduction of various AI tools, I still find the search results on Gmail chaotic, the predictive text useless, and message summaries off the mark.

I’m also eager for a better search of complex queries in my inbox, like being able to find experts on a certain topic that I have interacted with but whose name I may have forgotten. While the Gemini integration is a cool development, the real holy grail will come when it can deploy agents that personalize the AI to each user. The latest announcement — which isn’t agentic — doesn’t offer that. Even with Gemini turbocharging your Gmail, it still won’t be able to read your mind like a true personal assistant.