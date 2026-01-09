Gmail gets Gemini, but falls short of true agentic AI

The News
Google announced Thursday it will now integrate Gemini into Gmail, adding functionalities of a personal assistant. Think automated to-do lists and email responses.
Gmail is perhaps the biggest proving ground for showing AI can save employees time and make their jobs easier. Even with Slack zapping the number of emails sent, most people still waste so much time sifting through their inboxes.
In this article:
Rachyl’s view
Even with the introduction of various AI tools, I still find the search results on Gmail chaotic, the predictive text useless, and message summaries off the mark.
I’m also eager for a better search of complex queries in my inbox, like being able to find experts on a certain topic that I have interacted with but whose name I may have forgotten. While the Gemini integration is a cool development, the real holy grail will come when it can deploy agents that personalize the AI to each user. The latest announcement — which isn’t agentic — doesn’t offer that. Even with Gemini turbocharging your Gmail, it still won’t be able to read your mind like a true personal assistant.
Notable
- Users are automatically opted in to some of the new features, and while it can be manually disabled, doing so can disturb functions tied to those features like spell check, Charlotte-based WCNC reported.