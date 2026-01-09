Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Fed to gain more clarity with December jobs report

Jan 9, 2026, 3:59am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Federal Reserve
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

The Federal Reserve will receive more insight into the labor market this morning when the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its last chunk of unemployment data for 2025.

Though the agency said earlier this week that the number of job openings hit a 14-month low in November, there are signs the hotly anticipated new numbers could be more positive: The payroll company ADP estimated that companies added 41,000 jobs in December in a reversal from November’s decline (but still below expectations).

Meanwhile, the hunt for President Donald Trump’s next Fed chair continues: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that there are still four candidates for the job, one of whom — BlackRock’s Rick Rieder — has yet to be interviewed. He predicted that the president would decide “right before” or “right after” attending the World Economic Forum in Davos at the end of the month.

Eleanor Mueller
AD