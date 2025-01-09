Events Newsletters
Trump to dispatch aides to Davos

Shelby Talcott
Shelby Talcott
Updated Jan 9, 2025, 6:35am EST
politicsNorth America
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks after a meeting with Republicans in Congress at the US Capitol building in Washington.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The Scoop

The Trump administration will “definitely” send Cabinet members to the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, a source close to President-elect Donald Trump told Semafor, though conversations about exactly which officials will attend are ongoing.

The annual meeting for heads of state and top corporate voices is slated to take place the week of Trump’s inauguration, and it’s still unclear whether Trump himself, who appeared there twice during his first administration, will show up.

The gathering was already set to focus intensely on the new American administration, amid attendees’ longstanding concerns about the president-elect’s “America First” orientation.

