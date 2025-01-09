‘People want change’: Democrats flip their script for Trump’s second term

With the progressive “resistance” quiet ahead of Donald Trump’s second term, congressional Democrats are making their own shift: They’re turning away from past portrayals of Trump as a human wrecking ball and toward more potential collaboration.

After ignoring a Republican crackdown on undocumented immigration for months last year, Senate Democrats holstered their filibuster power on Thursday and prepared to work on the bill — which Trump could end up signing into law thanks to their support. Democrats are currently debating whether to also advance a GOP plan to debate sanctions on the International Criminal Court for targeting Israeli leaders with arrest warrants.

On top of that, several Democrats met this week with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose nomination as Trump’s health secretary could eventually become a partisan battle given Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism and other unconventional views. Senate Democrats are unlikely to bear hug most of Trump’s nominees beyond their colleague Marco Rubio and a handful of others, but they’re making clear they’ll at least meet with the president-elect’s most polarizing picks.

“It’s just accepting the reality that Trump won. And us just saying he’s a chaotic guy goes nowhere. That’s just baked into people’s consciousness,” Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., told Semafor of the party’s strategy. “The fact is, people want change. So that means we have to be willing to change as well.”

Democrats are now experiencing the disorienting challenge that Republicans did four years ago after Biden and his party took complete control of Washington. For the first two years of Biden’s term, Republicans briefly shelved hyper-partisanship and collaborated to a surprising degree with Democrats on infrastructure, gun safety, same-sex marriage and microchip manufacturing.

It’s too early to say that Trump’s presidency will end up with the same number of bipartisan policymaking victories — he squandered several opportunities during his first term to address immigration, background checks for gun buyers and roads and bridges. Yet it’s clear that Democrats are not looking to play the role of early obstructionists the way they did when Trump first took office; instead, they’re looking to disarm GOP attacks that they are soft on Israel and the border.

Some of them are even open to engaging in conversations with the GOP on bigger border security moves as well as tax cuts, the two central pieces of Trump’s Hill agenda.

Still, they’re also digging in for a potentially huge fight later over taxes on the wealthy and corporations, Trump’s tariffs and perhaps his deportation agenda. But now that Trump can’t run for president again, Democrats are no longer building their political strategy around highlighting his most erratic comments.

When Trump said this week he wanted to rename the Gulf of Mexico, for example, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sarcastically quipped that he first must work with Democrats on lowering consumer prices.

“We’ve seen the movie … eight years ago. It was all a surprise to us,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “Now we know the basic playbook.”

Kaine said his experience in the minority during Trump’s first term has him steeled for multitasking: “On a given day, I’m doing both things: Trying to get things passed, and also trying to stop bad things from happening.”