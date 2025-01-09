Lebanon elects US-backed army chief Joseph Aoun as president

Lebanon’s parliament has elected a US-supported army chief to be the country’s new president, ending the political stalemate that had left the country without a leader since 2022.

General Joseph Aoun secured 99 votes from the 128-seat parliament, after winning an endorsement from the Hezbollah-backed candidate. The career soldier is the fifth army commander to be elected president in Lebanon’s history.

Tensions between Hezbollah and its opponents had left the parliament unable to appoint a new leader for years, but as the Iran-backed militia and its political party’s power has waned over the last year under Israeli pressure, Lebanese lawmakers saw a breakthrough.

Aoun is widely seen as the US and Saudi Arabia’s preferred candidate: Aoun kept the Lebanese army out of the war between Israel and Hezbollah. More than 40 Lebanese troops were killed in Israeli strikes, but the army did not clash with Israel.