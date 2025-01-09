Cost of LA wildfires mounting for insurers, likely to spur more exits

The four fires raging across Los Angeles could cost insurers as much as $20 billion in losses, JPMorgan said this morning, more than double an earlier estimate.

That comes as those companies are still rebuilding their reserves from the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons, which included the deadly Camp Fire in California.

Insurers have been fleeing California in recent years as weather-related catastrophes become more common, pushing more homeowners to a state-backed insurer of last resort.