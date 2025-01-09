Musk endorses Alternative for Germany in X discussion with far-right leader

Elon Musk strongly endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany Thursday in a discussion with the party’s leader that was broadcast live on X — a potential violation of German law.

“If you are unhappy with the situation, you must vote for change,” Musk said, referring to Germany’s upcoming general election on Feb. 23. “That is why I’m really strongly recommending that people vote for AFD.”

The AfD is currently under observation by German domestic intelligence, its youth wing has been designed as right-extremist, and one of its leaders has repeatedly been penalized in courts for using banned Nazi slogans.

Musk initially backed the AfD last month, causing considerable concern in Berlin: The political establishment has ruled out working with the AfD. The party is polling at 20% ahead of the Feb. 23 poll, however, putting it on track to be Germany’s second largest party.