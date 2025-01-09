Musk endorses Alternative for Germany in X discussion with far-right leader

The News
Elon Musk strongly endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany Thursday in a discussion with the party’s leader that was broadcast live on X — a potential violation of German law.
“If you are unhappy with the situation, you must vote for change,” Musk said, referring to Germany’s upcoming general election on Feb. 23. “That is why I’m really strongly recommending that people vote for AFD.”
The AfD is currently under observation by German domestic intelligence, its youth wing has been designed as right-extremist, and one of its leaders has repeatedly been penalized in courts for using banned Nazi slogans.
Musk initially backed the AfD last month, causing considerable concern in Berlin: The political establishment has ruled out working with the AfD. The party is polling at 20% ahead of the Feb. 23 poll, however, putting it on track to be Germany’s second largest party.
SIGNALS
Musk’s endorsement underscores the AfD’s appeal
A growing number of European leaders have recently accused Elon Musk of political meddling, and the full-throated endorsement of the AfD is particularly contentious because of Germany’s imminent elections, the BBC wrote. Still, the outrage over Musk “feels like a distraction,” a columnist argued in The Guardian as mainstream German politicians increasingly adopt the AfD’s key ideas, even as they formally reject coalition-building. That fact underscores AfD’s resonance with voters, with or without Musk’s influence, the director of a Berlin-based think tank told Die Zeit: “The greatest threats to democracy do not come from outside, but rather from within.”
Germany and EU mull whether live chat violates the law
Both Germany and the EU said they would closely monitor Musk’s live chat, warning that it could put Musk and X in legal hot water. The European Commission said the livestream was not illegal in itself, but that Musk must ensure “the platform is not misused or giving preferential treatment to certain types of content,” a spokesperson said. LobbyControl, an advocacy group, said the conversation might also violate German campaign finance rules as it could be classified as political advertising. Germany’s lower chamber of parliament has also said it is examining whether the chat constituted an illegal election interference.
Musk considers how to oust the UK’s Prime Minister
On the frontier of another political fight — this time between Musk and the UK — the tech billionaire has reportedly had private discussions over potentially ousting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Financial Times reported. Musk is also mulling making sizable donations to the rightwing Reform UK party. The billionaire’s antagonism toward Starmer may have broader diplomatic consequences, given Musk’s political influence with the incoming US administration, one analyst noted: “When Starmer flies to the US to meet Trump, is Musk in that meeting?” the Eurasia Group’s Mujtaba Rahman asked. “How politically awkward will that be?”