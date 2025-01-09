Events Newsletters
Democrats seek amendments to Laken Riley immigration bill

Burgess Everett
Jan 9, 2025, 6:40am EST
politicsNorth America
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. Bill Ingalls/NASA.
Title icon

The News

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., the lead GOP sponsor of the Laken Riley Act, told fellow Senate Republicans on Wednesday that she and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., secured enough Democratic support to vault the bill over a filibuster on Thursday.

But Democrats aren’t just looking to pass the bill, which would detain undocumented immigrants accused of theft and other crimes, and call it a day. Instead, several Democrats, including Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told Semafor they want an amendment process on the bill.

Some ideas the Democrats are kicking around include addressing how the bill would deal with DREAMers and states’ ability to sue the federal government over immigration law. “We think it could be improved,” Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., told Semafor.

