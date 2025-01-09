Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China inflation figures spark worry

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Jan 9, 2025, 5:59am EST
businessEast Asia
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk in the Sanya International Duty-Free shopping complex in Sanya, Hainan province, China.
Alessandro Diviggiano/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Inflation in China rose just 0.1% year-on-year in December, intensifying worries that the world’s second biggest economy will fall into deflation.

Sky-high debt, concerning levels of unemployment, and a flailing real-estate market have weighed on overall economic growth. In recent months, deflation has risen among the list of worries, a potentially crippling issue in which consumers hold off on purchases because they believe prices will fall, further exacerbating economic woes.

In part, the issue may be down to the country’s political system, a renowned economist of modern China argued in The Wire: “Social engineering through government diktat stands in sharp contrast to the incentive-based, free-wheeling, individualistic spirit that shapes human behavior and consumption patterns in the West.”

A chart showing the rapid drop in China’s inflation rate.
AD
AD