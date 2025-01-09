Biden announces last-ditch Ukraine aid during final days in office

Outgoing US President Joe Biden announced an additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine Thursday, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets for the final time with Kyiv officials and Western allies at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Ukraine has mounted a renewed offensive inside Russia in recent days, a move analysts say preempts Donald Trump’s return to the White House: Kyiv is looking to strengthen its position at any coming negotiations with Russia, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to see happen as soon as he is in office.

The announcement comes as Biden looks to secure his foreign policy legacy: The administration is looking to expand restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI chip technology, and renewing pressure on Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire. Some analysts have argued that Biden was ultimately reactive and over-cautious, helping to pave the way for a second “America First” Trump presidency.