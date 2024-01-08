Why the European Council president’s resignation is sparking panic

European Council President Charles Michel announced Sunday that he’s running instead for a seat in the European Parliament this June, a move that would force him to step down from his current position if elected.

If a replacement isn’t found quickly, observers worry Michel’s decision could put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in charge of the European Council, as Hungary is next up in the political body’s rotating presidency schedule.

The European Council decides on the general political direction of the bloc, and what issues the European Union should prioritize.