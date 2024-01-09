Blinken, Sullivan to attend Davos

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual conclave in Davos next week.

World Economic Forum president Borge Brende announced the attendees at a news conference on Tuesday. He said attendees, which also include dozens of foreign ministers, would take a “hard look” at global cooperation and security.

President Joe Biden is not expected to attend, and two top Biden economic officials — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — will also skip the gathering, according to agency spokespeople. Yellen attended the gathering in 2022 (and held court in nearby Zurich last year), while Raimondo was also there in 2022.