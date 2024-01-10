Macron bets on France’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister to boost popularity

Gabriel Attal, 34, was named France’s new prime minister after predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle designed to boost the Renaissance Party’s chances in the European Parliament elections this June.

Attal, the former education minister, got his start in politics at 23, and has now become France’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister. Macron is hoping to capitalize on Attal’s widespread popularity amid countrywide discontent over rising living costs, unpopular pension reforms, and divisive immigration policies.