Defense secretary Austin was treated for prostate cancer, doctors say

U.S. Secretary of Defense LLoyd Austin underwent surgery for prostate cancer and was hospitalized with subsequent complications, specifically a urinary tract infection, his doctors said Tuesday.

It is the first time that officials have revealed Austin’s prostate cancer diagnosis and the reason for his hospitalization earlier this month that many — including President Joe Biden — were left in the dark about.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early December, and on Dec. 22, underwent a prostatectomy to treat and cure it, according to a statement from his team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He later developed complications from the surgery and was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 1 with nausea, severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain which was due to a urinary tract infection. The next day he was transferred to the ICU for a “higher level of care,” the statement said.

“His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent,” doctors said, adding that has infection has been cleared. ”[Austin] continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.