Blinken says Arab countries still open to diplomatic ties with Israel

Arab countries are still open to normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel as long as Palestinian sovereignty is granted, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, despite the ongoing bombardments in Gaza.

On a visit to Tel Aviv and with the Middle East on edge over the prospect of a regional war, Blinken said Israel has real opportunities to improve relations with its Arab neighbors if it allows Gazans to govern themselves and scales back its military activity in the territory.

“There’s a clear interest here in pursuing that,” Blinken said, while stressing that diplomatic ties are “not a substitute for or at the expense of a Palestinian state.”

Israel’s leaders have said they would potentially allow the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza if it undertakes a “fundamental reform.”