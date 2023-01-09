noscript
J.D. Capelouto
South America

One thing the US and Russia agree on? Condemning the Brazil riots

Title iconThe News

World leaders across the ideological spectrum denounced the riots in the Brazilian capital where supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the nation’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court.

Even political adversaries like the U.S. and Russia were united in their condemnations.

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who dispute the election of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather at Planalto Palace after invading the building as well as the Congress and Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2023.
REUTERS/Antonio Cascio
Title iconThe View From The US

U.S. President Joe Biden, who was quick to recognize leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory over Bolsonaro in November, said he condemns "the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil."

"Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," Biden said, adding that he looks forward to working with Lula.

Title iconThe View From Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday that the government "firmly condemns the actions by radical members of the Brazilian opposition."

"We consider attempts to violate the constitutional order unacceptable, and express our full support to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva," Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Russia sees Brazil as a strategic economic partner through BRICS and G20 groups.

Title iconThe View From India

India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the world's largest democracy, said he was "deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone."

Title iconThe View From Portugal

Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho told the country's public broadcaster RTP that "without a doubt, former president Bolsonaro has responsibility. His voice is heard by these anti-democratic demonstrators. It would be very important if he had a message of condemnation in the face of the disorder that is currently happening in Brasilia."

Title iconThe View From Argentina

In Argentina, South America's third most populous country, left-wing President Alberto Fernandez called the riots a "coup attempt" and said Lula has his "unconditional support."

Title iconThe View From Bolsonaro

Hours after the riots started, Bolsonaro issued a subdued condemnation, saying on Twitter that the invasion of public buildings is against the law. But he also mentioned post-election rioting in 2013 and 2017, both of which were smaller in scale.

Title iconContact

