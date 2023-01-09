Iranians protested outside a prison demanding to stop the executions of two men

Iranian protesters on Sunday and Monday gathered outside a prison northwest of Tehran demanding authorities to halt the rumored executions of Mohammad Ghobadlu and Mohamad Broghani, two young men found guilty of allegedly running over and killing a police officer during protests in November.

Footage on social media showed demonstrators gathering outside Rajaei-Shahr prison after rumors began circulating that the two men had been put into solitary confinement -- the last step before execution in Iran.

Protesters appeared to temporarily stop traffic around the complex. At one point, a woman identified by local journalists as Ghobadlu's mother reportedly made an impassioned plea to authorities at the prison.

Activists later claimed that the demonstrations delayed the executions of the two men, but Semafor has not been able to independently verify these claims.