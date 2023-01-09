African countries barred from foreign borrowing risk explosive domestic debt

Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

African countries unable to borrow internationally risk amassing domestic debts that could “significantly blow up,” a senior African Development Bank economist has warned.

Nearly half of Africa’s countries face difficulties making their debt repayments, according to figures compiled by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. Eight countries are in debt distress — meaning they are unable to fulfill their financial obligations — and 15 others are at high risk of falling into that category. As countries struggle, their creditworthiness plummets and they find it difficult to borrow from global markets.

In December, Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange and said it would default on nearly all of its $28.4 billion of external debts. It became the second African country to default since the start of the pandemic, following Zambia in late 2020. Other countries struggling to service their debts include Congo Brazzaville, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Anthony Simpasa, who leads AfDB’s debt sustainability division, said there is a danger that some nations locked out of international capital markets would ramp up domestic borrowing, which “could significantly blow up the country's debt situation.”

“The challenge is that borrowing domestically would trigger a rise in domestic interest rates, and that would also wipe out private sector investment in those countries,” Simpasa said, adding that it was important not to focus solely on foreign debt

Simpasa said the debt problems faced by many African countries could spill over into 2024. He said countries struggling to meet their financial obligations should work with lenders to restructure their debts, and urged more to do so under the G20 Common Framework. The program was set up to enable the swift reworking of debt.