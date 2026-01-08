Wanted: A treasure hunter

Two years after discovering that more than 1,500 antiquities were missing from its collections, the British Museum is going on the offensive — by hiring a treasure hunter.

The museum suspects a former curator of peddling the goods on eBay — in one instance, a $60,000 piece of jewelry sold for merely $48 — but has only recovered some 650 items.

The Greek and Roman department head told the London Times he feared the lost items would be melted down — as metal values continue to hit all-time highs — and expected the hunt would continue until he was “retired or under the ground.”

Candidates should expect to spend more time trawling archives and emailing auctioneers than dodging booby traps or punching Nazis.