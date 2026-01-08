Events Email Briefings
US withdraws from key UN climate treaty and 65 other groups

Jan 8, 2026, 6:23am EST
A thermometer mounted on a wall of the headquarters of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
A thermometer seen behind the flag of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from dozens of international entities, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, further cementing Washington’s retreat from multilateralism.

The White House said the groups, most of them UN-backed, were “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful,” and would no longer receive “the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people.”

Trump has long been skeptical of international bodies: On the first day of his second term, he withdrew from the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, having already quit both during his first stint in office before his successor Joe Biden rejoined. He has also suggested that the US might leave NATO.

Tom Chivers
