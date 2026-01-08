US withdraws from key UN climate treaty and 65 other groups

US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from dozens of international entities, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, further cementing Washington’s retreat from multilateralism.

The White House said the groups, most of them UN-backed, were “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful,” and would no longer receive “the blood, sweat, and treasure of the American people.”

Trump has long been skeptical of international bodies: On the first day of his second term, he withdrew from the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, having already quit both during his first stint in office before his successor Joe Biden rejoined. He has also suggested that the US might leave NATO.