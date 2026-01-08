Exclusive / US lobbyists see opportunity in Venezuela after Maduro capture

Trump is counting on investment from the US private sector to rebuild Venezuela’s economy. Lobbyists see an opening — and dollar signs.

“There hasn’t been a bigger opportunity since the fall of the Soviet Union for people’s lives to be changed for the better, for wealth creation at every level,” said Robert Stryk, whose firm, Stryk Global Diplomacy, has been a registered lobbyist for the Venezuelan government since 2020.

He spoke with Semafor from Caracas, where Delcy Rodríguez’s government is trying to firm up its hold on power and stay in the good graces of the White House. Stryk, who publicly thanked Trump for capturing Maduro in a letter this week, is a self-styled cowboy lobbyist with a long career proudly operating in what he calls the “sh*tbag world.”