US energy secretary vows to sell Venezuelan oil ‘indefinitely’

Jan 8, 2026, 6:28am EST
Oilfield workers hold a flag with the corporate logo of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.
Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA. Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo/Reuters.

The US energy secretary said Washington will sell Venezuelan oil “indefinitely,” further cementing the outsize control the White House plans to have over Caracas’ economy.

In the days since it captured Venezuela’s leader, the US has said the South American country will hand over crude worth about $3 billion.

Washington is also reportedly discussing plans to partially take over Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, and will host American oil executives at the White House on Friday.

Venezuela has the world’s largest stated oil reserves, and Chevron is already in talks to expand its license there, Reuters reported, while other energy CEOs have expressed interest in projects. But many want “serious guarantees” before diving in, according to the Financial Times.

A chart showing the share of Venezuelan total crude exports in 2023.
Prashant Rao
