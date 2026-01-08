Events Email Briefings
Trump to meet with Colombian president as tensions escalate

Jan 8, 2026, 6:37am EST
Colombian President Gustavo Petro attends a rally in defense of national sovereignty.
US President Donald Trump offered to host his Colombian counterpart for talks soon, pointing to a detente just days after he suggested Washington could follow up its intervention in Caracas with one in Bogotá.

Colombia — a hub of the global drug trade — and the US have seen relations deteriorate since Trump came to office, with Trump saying a potential operation in Colombia “sounds good” after American troops spirited Venezuela’s leader to New York City for trial on narco-trafficking charges.

The stakes extend beyond drugs, and indeed beyond Bogotá: Colombia is home to significant reserves of oil as well as precious metals, and following the Venezuela move, Trump told reporters that “Cuba is ready to fall,” too.

A chart showing hectares of coca cultivation in Colombia.
Prashant Rao
