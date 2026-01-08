Trump media company announces plans for first fusion power plant

US President Donald Trump’s social media company said that construction of the country’s first fusion power plant will begin in 2026, less than a month after his firm announced a controversial merger with fusion energy company TEA Technologies.

The two companies announced on Tuesday that they are currently in the process of selecting a site ahead of construction, with a clear goal in mind: “Guarantee America’s predominant position in the AI revolution,” they wrote.

Although Trump has thrown wrenches into green energy initiatives, he’s been bullish on nuclear power, even creating a new Office of Fusion to fast-track the technology amid growing demand for energy to power the AI boom.

A nuclear fusion power plant, which would force atoms together rather than split them, and produce more energy than the process consumes, would be a first. The merger, however, immediately sparked controversy over conflicts of interest: The person in charge of regulating these companies now holds a financial stake in their success.