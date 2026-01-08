Exclusive / Republicans undecided on Democrats’ war powers resolution

Some Republicans remain undecided on Sen. Tim Kaine’s, D-Va., war powers resolution limiting military actions in Venezuela.

Kaine said Republicans told him they opposed his November vote “because they felt like [President Donald] Trump was bluffing and that there was not going to be military action. So we’ll see what they say now.”

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, backed the last effort, which failed 49-51.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is undecided, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is “still working through it.” And Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said he’s on the verge of finalizing his decision.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., indicated to leaders he’ll oppose it but said he’s “willing to listen to” the case for the resolution.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is a wild card — he wants to make sure it wouldn’t preclude an operation like the one to capture Nicolás Maduro.