Republicans’ conflict over health care plan deepens

House Speaker Mike Johnson is warming to a new reconciliation bill, telling radio host Scott Jennings he’s working “methodically” to see what they can squeeze into another party-line package.

Conservatives want it to include health care: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger, R-Texas, are pushing their legislation creating health savings accounts from the Affordable Care Act’s original subsidies (not the enhanced subsidies that just expired).

Pfluger said it’s a clear “alternative” to the bipartisan negotiations in the Senate on reviving those enhanced subsidies.

“I don’t think there’s much appetite for extending the COVID subsidies,” Scott said. “I’m not supporting that.”

Nine House Republicans voted to advance Democrats’ three-year subsidy extension on Wednesday and Pfluger said approximately “99-plus percent” of the RSC is against them.

Pfluger said the RSC will release its own reconciliation framework next week.