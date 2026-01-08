Events Email Briefings
ICE killing of Minneapolis driver sparks outrage

Jan 8, 2026, 6:35am EST
A vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield after a driver was fatally shot by ICE.
Tim Evans/Reuters

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers killed a woman in Minneapolis, sparking a row between local authorities and the federal government. Video showed men on foot approaching a car, which attempted to drive off before an officer fired repeatedly.

The Department of Homeland Security said the woman tried to run over police, accusing her of “domestic terrorism,” a characterization Mayor Jacob Frey called “bullsh*t.” Minnesota is at the center of the country’s immigration debate: Trump called the local Somali community “garbage” and accused them of mass benefit fraud, while a civil liberties group has sued the DHS, alleging ICE officers assaulted residents. Frey blamed the agents for the death, saying “To ICE: Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

Tom Chivers
