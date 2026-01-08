Events Email Briefings
House Republicans move to rebuke Trump on two fronts

Jan 8, 2026, 5:01am EST
Chip Roy
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

House Republicans are poised to deliver two rare rebukes of Trump on Thursday.

First, lawmakers will likely vote to override the president’s veto of two GOP-supported bills that would greenlight projects in Florida and Colorado.

Then, conservative hardliners will oppose one of three White House-backed appropriations bills over its inclusion of earmarks, or funding for specific projects in members’ districts.

Leaders already agreed to scrap one such earmark in exchange for the members’ help advancing the bills Wednesday.

“We wanted a few other things on this package — but we were willing to move forward with it if we could get separate votes so some of us can vote against the underlying bill,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said afterward.

The legislation is still expected to advance given robust Democratic support.

Eleanor Mueller
