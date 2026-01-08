Events Email Briefings
Global climate tech investment grows in 2025

Jan 8, 2026, 11:12am EST
Employee works at a solar panel production line.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Global climate tech investment in 2025 was up 8% compared to the previous year, a turnaround from declines in 2023 and 2024.

Total investment hit $40.5 billion, according to a new analysis from Sightline Climate, even though the total number of deals fell 18%, indicating a concentration of investor capital in larger, growth-stage companies.

While the biggest single deal was in China — $1.6 billion for a state-backed nuclear fusion startup — the top hub for investment remains the US. And the second-highest number of startups reached an exit, most often an acquisition rather than an IPO. Topping the ranking of companies that are acquiring climate startups: European oil majors, including Shell and BP.

Tim McDonnell
