Beijing’s FM courts Africa with New Year tour

Jan 8, 2026, 6:39am EST
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Tingshu Wang/Pool/File Photo/Reuters

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi courted key East African nations on a tour of the region, part of efforts to capitalize on frustration with the US on the continent.

The country’s foreign ministers have traditionally made their first annual overseas trip to Africa, symbolic of Beijing’s push to improve ties.

On the itinerary for 2026 are Ethiopia, Lesotho, Somalia, and Tanzania, each of which has seen worsening ties with Washington since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term.

The China-Global South Project noted that Wang will likely frame Beijing as a stable, rule-abiding partner, one which recently announced zero-tariff market access for a raft of African nations — a sharp contrast with its superpower rival.

A map showing African nations’ trade with China and the US.
