What’s on the agenda at Trump’s blue-state meeting — and who might not show

President-elect Donald Trump will host Republican lawmakers from three powerful blue states at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. But there may be one conspicuous absence.

Rep. David Valadao did not get an invitation to dinner with Trump that was extended to House Republicans in the California, New Jersey, and New York delegations, two people familiar with the planning told Semafor. Valadao, who won a tough reelection bid in his swing San Joaquin Valley district last fall, is one of two House Republicans still in office who voted to impeach Trump in 2021.

While Valadao’s presence could eventually be requested, it wouldn’t be the first time he and Trump intentionally miss each other. Valadao did not attend a June meeting Trump held in Washington with House Republicans.

Neither Valadao nor his office responded to requests for comment on his plans this weekend, and a source familiar with the Trump team’s planning said only that all three states’ delegations will be well-represented.

Trump will be hosting separate groups of House Republicans in Florida as he prepares to take office with ambitious plans to steer border security and tax cut legislation through the closely divided chamber.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting with New York, New Jersey and California Republicans could prove particularly challenging, for reasons beyond Valadao’s presence. GOP lawmakers from the three states, which swung notably toward Trump’s party in 2024, want to see a commitment from the incoming administration to ease or end his first-term cap on state and local tax deductions as part of the forthcoming tax debate.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., a leader of the cap-focused group of Republican lawmakers known in the Capitol as the “SALT Caucus,” said that Trump himself “has said numerous times out loud, we need a fix on SALT.”

LaLota added that “we can’t lose any House Republicans” on a tax bill given the party’s thin margin of control.

Another SALT Caucus leader, New York Rep. Mike Lawler, told reporters Tuesday that “I’ve been very clear from the start: I will not support a tax bill that does not lift the cap on SALT.”

Among the possibilities under discussion are raising the $10,000 state and local deduction cap, eliminating the marriage penalty and imposing an income cap on the deduction to ensure its use is limited to working-class taxpayers, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., who sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.