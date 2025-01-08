Trump asks Supreme Court to block New York hush money sentencing

US President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to call off his sentencing — currently set for Friday — in Trump’s New York criminal conviction. The president-elect was found guilty in May by a New York jury of 34 felony counts related to hush money payments around the 2016 election.

The last-minute bid to delay came after a state appeals court rejected a similar ask.

In a filing filed Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked that the Supreme Court put a stay in the case, as the incoming president appeals his conviction on the basis of presidential immunity. Prosecutors have until Thursday morning to respond.

The pause is required, Trump’s attorneys argued, “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”

AD

“Not for the first time, Trump is asking for relief that is just not available to other criminal defendants — asking the Supreme Court to prevent a state sentencing proceeding from even happening,” a CNN Supreme Court analyst said.