Microsoft plans record $3B India investment

Microsoft plans to spend $3 billion in India to grow its cloud computing and artificial intelligence presence, its largest investment ever in the country.

India is “emerging as an AI battlefront,” Bloomberg wrote, with executives from Nvidia, Meta, and AMD all visiting last year in hopes of tapping into its vast tech talent pool.

Microsoft already employs more than 23,000 people in India, and set a goal of giving AI training to 10 million people there by 2030. A recent IBM study found more Indian businesses will embrace AI as a revenue generator in 2025, as the government pushes for growth in the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Microsoft’s CEO before the new investment was announced.