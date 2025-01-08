Kennedy allies optimistic about his chances for Democratic support

Allies of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are feeling optimistic about his chances to pick off one or more Democratic votes for confirmation as Donald Trump’s health secretary as he sits down with a slate of opposition-party senators.

The positivity comes as much of the drama surrounding Trump’s Cabinet picks has died down — at least within the Republican Party. Kennedy is set to meet with more than a half-dozen members of the Senate Democratic caucus this week, including Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The confidence in Kennedy’s potential to peel off Democratic votes is “good,” one Kennedy ally told Semafor. “Enough to offset the anti-Trump Republicans.”

Kennedy allies and members of Trump’s team believe Senate Democrats aren’t completely unified, particularly when it comes to the Health and Human Services secretary nominee — a former Democrat who still holds left-leaning views, particularly on processed food and the pharmaceutical industry.

“There’s a lot of crossover with Democrats and RFK,” another person close to Trump noted.