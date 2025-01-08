How US allies are responding to Trump’s foreign policy threats

US allies used differing strategies to respond to aggressive foreign policy rhetoric from President-elect Donald Trump, ranging from denunciation to positivity.

On Tuesday, speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a Lago home in Florida, Trump refused to rule out seizing both the Panama Canal and the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland by force, threatened to absorb Canada into the US, and called for the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the “Gulf of America.”

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that there was “no question of letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack [the European Union’s] sovereign borders,” referencing Trump’s comments about Greenland.