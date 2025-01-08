Musk’s fixation on years-old abuse scandal dominates UK politics

A years-old abuse scandal in England dominated the UK Parliament’s first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2025 after Elon Musk seized on the issue.

The row centers around so-called “grooming gangs” that abused girls in several cities; the scandal was first exposed in the early 2010s, and most of the perpetrators were of British Pakistani heritage. Several local investigations have been conducted related to the abuse cases, as well as one national inquiry that concluded in 2022.

Musk — who has ramped up criticism in recent weeks both of Keir Starmer’s left-leaning Labour government and other US allies in Europe — falsely accused the prime minister of enabling the gangs.

AD

The issue took center stage in Westminster Wednesday, as the opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch pressed Starmer to open a national inquiry.

The prime minister accused Conservatives of jumping on a social media “bandwagon,” but left the door open to a further investigation.