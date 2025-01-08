Los Angeles wildfires come on heels of hottest year on record: Images reveal global devastation

Uncontrolled wildfires are sweeping through California and the suburbs of Los Angeles while more than 20 other US states from Texas to Maine are bracing for their second wintry storm in as many weeks — both extreme weather events triggered by disturbances in the polar vortex.

Palisades fire. Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Climate change is the major culprit, experts say: The majority of California’s most devastating wildfires occurred in the last ten years, as fire seasons become longer, more destructive, and more deadly. The ongoing Palisades fire is perhaps the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that AccuWeather has estimated the initial damage to be around $55 billion.

Palisades fire. Daniel Cole/Reuters

This year looks to follow the trend of 2024: The hottest year on record, the last twelve months have been marked by extreme weather and broken climate records around the world. And the costs are mounting.

Some 26.4 million people were displaced by weather-related disasters in 2023 alone, according to one estimate. The financial cost of some singular climate-related events in 2024, meanwhile, reached into the tens of billions, with both figures expected to rise in the coming years.