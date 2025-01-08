Blue Origin, SpaceX eye major launches as space industry gears up for bumper 2025

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin is gearing up to launch its New Glenn rocket this week, marking the start of what many space industry analysts and insiders expect will prove a bumper year as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Blue Origin is hoping to complete an orbital test that will see it land the rocket’s first stage on a drone ship in the Atlantic. Reusability has transformed the private space industry, with rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX firmly leading the pack on that front. That said, Blue Origin is catching up, The Economist noted.

What remains unclear is whether Musk’s unofficial position in the incoming Trump administration will benefit SpaceX to such a degree that it leaves no room for competition, or, as many analysts predict, the space industry as a whole will see a boost from Trump.