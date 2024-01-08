White House to review defense secretary’s secrecy over hospital stay

As the political firestorm surrounding U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s failure to notify President Joe Biden and top defense officials of his hospitalization grows, the White House announced that it will review what happened. “We’ll do what’s akin to a hot wash and try to see if processes and procedures need to be changed at all or modified so that we can learn from this,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, but this information was not shared with the White House or Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who was filling in for him, until Jan. 4. The following day, Congress was informed minutes before the information was made public. Austin remains hospitalized but is “recovering well,” a department spokesman said.

The secrecy surrounding his hospitalization was highly unusual, and the news reportedly came as a shock to White House and DoD staff. Amid bipartisan criticisms of Austin’s handling of the incident, administration officials have insisted that Biden will neither fire him, nor accept his resignation.