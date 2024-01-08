US sees largest COVID wave since omicron

The wave of COVID-19 currently sweeping the U.S. is being led by JN.1, a new variant that is highly transmissible and showing up even in people who are vaccinated or have been infected before. Wastewater detection levels indicate that this could be the U.S.’ largest wave of infections since the 2021 omicron variant, with about 2 million Americans infected every day.

Despite the spike in cases, COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are down from last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported an average of 1,400 deaths each week since Thanksgiving, which is less than half of the fatalities at that point last year.