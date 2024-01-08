Israel strike of Hezbollah leader in Lebanon fuels fears of regional war

An Israeli strike Monday reportedly killed a senior leader of Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia operating in Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed that Wissam al-Tawil was killed in an airstrike in Lebanon, though it is unclear if he was the intended target.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF troops Monday that the country was “ready” for a war with Hezbollah, the Times of Israel reported.

“We gave them an example of what is happening to their friends in the south; this is what will happen here in the north. We will do everything to restore security,” Netanyahu said.

Israel has exchanged fire with Lebanon since its military operation against Hamas began Oct. 7.