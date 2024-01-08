Israel says it’s scaling down military efforts in Gaza

Israel has shifted to a less intense phase of its military offensive in Gaza, its chief military spokesman said Monday, after weeks of efforts by the U.S. to convince the country to scale back its campaign.

The same day, protesters calling for a ceasefire interrupted a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden – who responded by saying he had been “quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

The Israeli military confirmed last week it is pulling thousands of troops from the enclave, following weeks of pressure from the U.S. and other nations that have raised alarm about the widespread devastation. More than 22,000 Gazans have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.