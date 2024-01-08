The Maldives and India are feuding after Modi’s beach trip

A tourism-related diplomatic feud between India and the Maldives escalated on Monday as a major Indian travel agency stopped flight bookings to the archipelagic nation and India summoned the Maldivian envoy while promoting its domestic beach destinations.

The dispute stems from antagonistic comments made by three Maldivian ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, but has been simmering since the new president in the Maldives — which is heavily dependent on tourism from India — took office last year.

The deputy Maldivian ministers called Modi a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel” on social media, after speculating that his trip to India’s Lakshadweep archipelago — during which he visited picturesque beaches and snorkeled — was a challenge to Maldivian tourism. The three have reportedly been suspended as the Maldivian government tried to distance itself from their comments.