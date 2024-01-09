‘Almost naked’ party in wartime Russia sparks outrage

A host of Russian celebrities who paid more than $10,000 to attend an “almost naked” party at a Moscow nightclub are facing a growing backlash, with concert dates canceled and advertising contracts torn up, after the event triggered a storm of outrage from conservative Russians.

One of the partygoers, a rapper named Vacio, attended the raunchy event wearing nothing but a sock and has since been fined for spreading “LGBT propaganda,” jailed, and handed draft papers to join the army on Monday. The party’s organizer, meanwhile, is being sued for a billion rubles ($11 million).

The harsh crackdown on Russia’s elite, many of whom have strongly supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, is one of the starkest examples yet of the conservative direction President Vladimir Putin is moving the country in.