Activists cautiously hail India’s Supreme Court decision to reverse rapists’ early release

India’s top court on Monday reversed a controversial decision to release several men convicted of gangraping a pregnant Muslim woman during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat.

The story of survivor Bilkis Bano underscores heightened tensions in India between Hindus and Muslims. Eleven Hindu men gangraped then 21-year-old Bano and killed 14 members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, during widespread violence in the western state of Gujarat, which was then governed by chief minister Narendra Modi, who is now the country’s prime minister.

The men were initially sentenced to life in prison but were granted early release in 2022 by an advisory panel set up by the Gujarat government, ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. In overturning the decision, the Supreme Court said that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to release the men and accused it of being “complicit” with the convicted rapists.

The ruling was widely celebrated as a sign of the judiciary’s independence, but recent rulings and conduct from its justices still illustrate Modi’s sweeping influence on the Court.