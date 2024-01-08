Bangladesh leader wins fourth straight term as opposition boycotts vote

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s general election, which was plagued by low voter turnout and a boycott by opposition parties. Hasina’s Awami League won more than 220 of the 299 seats in parliament.

The run-up to the elections had been marred by violence, while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – the country’s main opposition –began a 48-hour general strike on the eve of the election, calling on voters to boycott the poll.