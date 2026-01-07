Events Email Briefings
White House focuses on affordability as midterms loom

Jan 7, 2026, 7:01am EST
US President Donald Trump
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump urged Republicans to tackle rising health care costs while Democrats unveiled a push on cheaper housing, a sign that upcoming midterm elections will likely focus on affordability.

The GOP faces an uphill battle holding its narrow House majority after the expiry of popular Obama-era tax credits pushed prescription drug prices up, part of a wider affordability problem hitting the party’s poll numbers; Semafor’s politics team reports today that some Republicans want to steer their party back to the issue rather than discussing upheaval in Venezuela.

Trump believes the stakes are high for him: He told lawmakers he would be impeached again if Democrats won, and floated, then dismissed, the possibility of canceling the elections altogether.

Tom Chivers
